Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 98.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

