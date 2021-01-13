Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 33,901 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 361,360.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 202,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

EBS opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.24. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

