Scout Investments Inc. Sells 130,858 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,858 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

