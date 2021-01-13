Scout Investments Inc. Sells 43,377 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

CIB opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

