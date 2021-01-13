Scout Investments Inc. Sells 7,789 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $19,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Textron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

NYSE:TXT opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

