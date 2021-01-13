Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Voya Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

