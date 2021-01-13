Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.99 ($84.69).

G24 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Scout24 AG (G24.F) alerts:

Scout24 AG (G24.F) stock opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.40.

About Scout24 AG (G24.F)

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 AG (G24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.