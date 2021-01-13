Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.43. 1,256,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average session volume of 190,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a P/E ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

