Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 159.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

