Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.02.

OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

