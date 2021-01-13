Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 10,019,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,109,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCA)

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

