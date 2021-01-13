Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I’s (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS SNRHU opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

There is no company description available for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I.

