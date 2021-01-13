Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 77.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.14 ($1.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of SNR stock traded down GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91 ($1.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,100. The firm has a market capitalization of £381.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. Senior plc has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 181 ($2.36). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 85.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Senior plc (SNR.L) Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

