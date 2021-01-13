Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading Up 7.4%

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 5,763,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,250,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

