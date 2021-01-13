Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 71,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

