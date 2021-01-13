Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Up 3.3%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) shares were up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 255,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 168,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a market cap of $115.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of diabetes, hemophilia, hypothyroid disease, and other severe chronic diseases.

