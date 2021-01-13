ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.56.

NOW traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.76. 39,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $536.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.70. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,775 shares of company stock valued at $46,623,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

