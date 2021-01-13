SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Receives $11.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SFL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 7,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). SFL had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.