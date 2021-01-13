SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 102.8% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

