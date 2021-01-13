Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $520.52

Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $520.52 and traded as high as $540.50. Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) shares last traded at $534.50, with a volume of 352,864 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 552.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 520.52.

Get Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) alerts:

In other Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) news, insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total value of £76,835 ($100,385.42).

About Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.