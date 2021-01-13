Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.22

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.22 and last traded at $92.13, with a volume of 20031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $3,162,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

