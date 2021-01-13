Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Update

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,700 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,772. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.0741 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

