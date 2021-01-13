Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

SJR.B stock opened at C$22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.50. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.75.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJR.B shares. Barclays set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.