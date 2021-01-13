Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of SJR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 25,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

