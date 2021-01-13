Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 375,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 106,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

In related news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,681. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $167.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.