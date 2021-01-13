Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after buying an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after buying an additional 1,568,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after buying an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,745,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

