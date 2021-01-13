Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. 707,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,233. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

