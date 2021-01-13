Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $3.91 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 886,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

CAH stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. 994,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,580. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

