Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,390 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,042,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,294,000 after purchasing an additional 158,083 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,082,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,700,000 after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. 1,702,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

