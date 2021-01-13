Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 181,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.78. 433,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,748. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.