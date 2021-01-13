Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 895,300 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after acquiring an additional 339,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. 916,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,291. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.