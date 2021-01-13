Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $269.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

