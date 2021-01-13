Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,143 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 2.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 799,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,192. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

