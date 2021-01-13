Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,143 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 2.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Copart by 32.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub lowered Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.10. 799,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,192. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

