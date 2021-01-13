Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 320.8% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 2,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,672. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

