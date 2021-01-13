Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $0.58

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.50. Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 468,925 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at C$97,317.50.

About Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

