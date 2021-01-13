ShipChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 118.6% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $799,397.40 and $109.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

