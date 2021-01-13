ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

SWAV stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $122.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $12,551,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,557 shares of company stock worth $41,634,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,282,000 after acquiring an additional 624,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after buying an additional 267,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,077,000 after acquiring an additional 478,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

