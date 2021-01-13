ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $134.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $125.85 and last traded at $125.16, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.62.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $891,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,320.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,524. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

