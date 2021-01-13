Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Receives €149.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €165.89 ($195.16).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAE. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR SAE traded up €13.20 ($15.53) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €165.60 ($194.82). 208,344 shares of the company were exchanged. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 52 week low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

