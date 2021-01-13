Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL)

Rotala PLC (ROL.L) (LON:ROL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

ROL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Monday. Rotala PLC has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 57 ($0.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72.

About Rotala PLC (ROL.L)

Rotala PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

