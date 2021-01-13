Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Drops By 95.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.92% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

ALYA opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

