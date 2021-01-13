Short Interest in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Rises By 148.4%

AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 148.4% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 2,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,800. AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

