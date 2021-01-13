Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Increases By 1,200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $424.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.15. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $429.33.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

