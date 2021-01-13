Short Interest in Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Declines By 75.0%

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascom stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. Ascom has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Get Ascom alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Ascom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.