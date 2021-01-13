Short Interest in Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Declines By 66.7%

Athena Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athena Silver stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Athena Silver has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About Athena Silver

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California.

