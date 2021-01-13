Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declines By 54.4%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,755. Bancroft Fund has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

