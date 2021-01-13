Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 121.5%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,997 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,276. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $18.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

