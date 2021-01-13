Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Grows By 128.9%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.