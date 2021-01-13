Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Declines By 55.0%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Biome Grow has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Biome Grow alerts:

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Biome Grow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Grow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.